Stoke City offloaded midfielder Badou Ndiaye before the start of this season, with the 32-cap Senegal international moving to Greece to join Aris Thessaloniki.

Ndiaye arrived in January 2018, signing from Turkish side Galatasaray for a reported £15m as Stoke City fought to maintain their Premier League status.

However, the Potters would be relegated at the end of the season and ended up heading back to former club Gala on loan. From then on, much of the Senegalese midfielder’s time with Stoke City was spent out on loan, enduring spells with Trabzonspor, Fatih Karamguruk and Al-Ain before joining Aris Thessaloniki on a free transfer last summer.

But how has Ndiaye fared since his departure from the bet365 Stadium?

Well, he has already played more times for Aris than he did for Stoke City. Ndiaye has notched up 31 appearances for the Greek side since his summer arrival, four more than he did in three-and-a-half years with the Staffordshire outfit.

In fact, Ndiaye has missed only one Greek Super League game since his arrival, sitting out of a 1-0 win over Asteras Tripoli due to a yellow card suspension.

Operating as a central or attacking midfielder, Ndiaye has chipped in with four goals and four assists in his 31 outings across all competitions and has started every league game since January 30th.

The contributions of the former Stoke City man helped Aris Thessaloniki to a 4th place finish in the regular season and currently, they sit 4th of six in the play-offs after two games.