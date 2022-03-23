Millwall’s young goalkeeper Joe Wright will spend the rest of the season on loan with Cray Wanderers, it has been confirmed.

Last month, Cray Wanderers brought Millwall youngster Wright in on a temporary deal.

The move has given the 20-year-old the chance to pick up some senior experience away from The Den as he looks to continue his development away from the watchful eye of the Lions’ coaches. And now, after a month with the Isthmian Premier Division club, it has been confirmed that Wright’s stay has been extended.

As announced on Millwall’s official club website, Wright has extended his loan stint with Tony Russell’s men. The ‘keeper will spend the rest of the season with the London-based side, who play their football at Hayes Lane in Bromley.

Wright is yet to make his senior debut for Millwall and a first-team breakthrough looks a while away yet, so an extended stay with Cray Wanderers will give him the opportunity to catch the eye away from The Den.

Millwall’s youngsters

Some of the Lions’ youth academy talents have been brought into the senior side this season as Gary Rowett has been forced to deal with injuries and absences due to COVID.

Young attackers Zak Lovelace and Tyler Burey have both been consistently involved in the senior picture, and it will be interesting to see if any new youngsters can show they deserve a chance in the senior side ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

As for Wright though, his focus will be on impressing with Cray for now and seeing out the season in strong fashion.