Rotherham United currently sit top of the League One table, and with one eye on automatic promotion, they will already be planning next season’s recruitment process.

Despite their league position, the Millers are on some shaky form – winning just one of their previous five league games. The dip has closed the gap between them and MK Dons in 3rd to just four points, and with a difficult month coming up, it will be nervy for Paul Warne’s side.

But, they will surely still believe they are in a great position to gain automatic promotion.

So, with a view to next season, here’s a look at three positions Rotherham United must look to bolster in the summer…

Striker

Up front is the most obvious place that needs improving. Freddie Ladapo handed in a transfer request in the winter and looks set to depart the club at some point during the summer window.

Sunderland loanee Will Grigg will leave the club at the end of the season as his temporary deal expires, whilst 23-goal striker Michael Smith’s contract is coming to a close in the summer.

Rotherham United might even need to sign three strikers.

Centre-back

A central defender is another position that must be freshened up.

Although he has been a standout performer this season, captain Richard Wood is turning 37 this year, so Warne may feel he needs a more youthful player in that position.

Also, Huddersfield Town’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green will leave the club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his loan deal, providing another reason why the Millers should improve that part of the pitch.

Right wing-back

Cover is the main reason why the Millers may need a new right-wing-back.

They already deploy the lightning Chiedozie Ogbene in that position, with Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu as backup.

But, with Osei-Tutu returning to his parent club in the summer, it will leave Warne with one right wing-back. Wes Harding can play in that position, but is often preferred as a wide centre-back in a three-back system nowadays.