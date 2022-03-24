West Brom haven’t had the season they had hoped for as as they limp into the final month.

They came into this campaign expecting to be challenging for the title but look set for another year in the Championship.

Steve Bruce came in at the start of February looking to steady the ship and guide them to the play-offs, but this hasn’t transpired either.

He will now be thinking about next term and has some big decisions to make.

Here is every transfer rumour involving West Brom as we approach the summer transfer window…

Ins…

A number of teams are reported to be keeping tabs on Celtic loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers and West Brom are one of those teams.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is being looked at by Bruce as a potential option this summer and he has fallen out-of-favour at St James Park.

Former striker Mbaye Diagne is currently a free agent after being released from Galatasaray. Reporter Peter O’Rourke told GiveMeSport that re-signing him would be a ‘gamble’ but would add something to their attacking line.

Out…

Romaine Sawyers is currently on a season-long loan at Stoke City and their boss Michael O’Neil hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a permanent switch in a report by Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The big transfer story this summer will once again be surrounding Sam Johnstone. The England international was looked at by several clubs last summer and in January, but stayed at the Hawthorns. This summer though, it is rumoured Chelsea and Manchester United will look to make a move. West Ham United, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Southampton are all also said to be interested.

West Brom youngster Reyes Cleary has been impressing at youth levels, scoring over 30 goals this season. He is only 17-years-old and Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Dortmund are all tracking his progress.

Another youngster, Jamaldeen Jimoh, is being apparently being watched by Premier League club Chelsea. He is part of the England U16 set-up and has impressed at both club and international level.

Up next for West Brom is a big derby match against Birmingham City on April 3rd.