QPR striker Lyndon Dykes has missed every game since 19th February through injury and is now set to miss his international side’s game vs Poland this week.

Dykes, 26, was called up to the Scotland squad in the past week, despite missing over a month of football through injury, and he is now a major doubt for the game on Thursday.

Many were shocked to see his name on the Scotland team, including R’s boss Mark Warburton himself, who said Dykes is not fit at all after not training for five weeks.

The 26-year-old has netted six goals in 20 outings for his country and is an asset in Steve Clarke’s side, who are short on striking options.

The striker joined the west London side at the start of the 2020/21 season, and after two years at the club, has netted 20 goals in 67 league outings.

Dykes has evidently been limited to game time this season, having only played 25 league games, but nevertheless is a key presence upfront when he does play.

The other options in Warburton’s side

In the absence of Dykes, the usual features up top for QPR have been Charlie Austin and Andre Gray – two players with a lot of experience in England.

And now, they both may have to step up for a longer period of time, as the fact Dykes has joined up with the Scotland squad comes with the risk that he could come back worse off.

Warburton said he isn’t fit at all, so calling him up for international duty is a bad choice.