Portsmouth youngster Alfie Bridgman has linked up with Bognor Regis Town on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Portsmouth have given the midfielder the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Bridgman, 17, will be eager to get some first-team experience under his belt in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

He made his debut for his new club off the bench yesterday against Merstham at home and helped them to a 2-1 win.

Portsmouth academy graduate

Bridgman has risen up through the academy ranks at Portsmouth and has been ever-present for their youth sides over recent years.

The Portsmouth-born teenager, who is eligible for Malta, was handed his first-team debut by former boss Kenny Jackett in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Peterborough United in January last year and has since made one more appearance.

He has now been loaned out for the first time in his career as his side look to expose him to some senior football to help boost his development.

Bognor Regis already have Dan Gifford and Harvey Hughes on loan from Fratton Park at the moment, whilst Calvin Davies and Charlie Bell also play for the Rocks permanently after rising up through the academy at Pompey.

Danny Cowley’s side have a slight chance of making the play-offs in League One this term and are sat in 10th position in the table, eight points off the top six with eight matches left.

They are out of action until 5th April when they take on Bolton Wanderers.