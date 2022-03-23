MK Dons youngster Lewis Johnson has joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds on loan, as announced by their official club website.

MK Dons have let the striker head out the exit door again to get some more experience under his belt.

Johnson, 18, will spend the rest of the season with the non-league side.

He is in line to make his debut for his new temporary club this weekend against Redditch United away in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

MK Dons spell so far

MK Dons swooped to sign the teenager back in 2019 after he spent time in the academy at Aston Villa.

The forward has since been a regular for the Buckinghamshire club at youth levels and was handed his first-team debut against Southampton U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy in November 2020 by former boss Russell Martin.

He then made his league debut a month later and came off the bench in a League One fixture versus Bristol Rovers.

The third tier promotion hopefuls tied him down on a professional contract in February last year and he has since played 10 times for the Dons in all competitions.

He spent time away on loan at Banbury United earlier in this campaign and fired three goals in 12 games for the Oxfordshire outfit before heading back to his parent club.

Johnson now leaves behind an MK Dons side who are 3rd in the table under Liam Manning and are chasing down the top two Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic as they look to reach the Championship.