Newcastle United are said to be sending scouts to all of Lloyd Kelly’s remaining Bournemouth fixtures, according to Football Insider.

Kelly, 23, now seems like a prime target of Eddie Howe’s at Newcastle United. The former Bournemouth boss wants to sign the defender for a second time in his career with reports linking Kelly with a move to St James’ Park quickly intensify.

Earlier this week, journalist Dean Jones says Kelly is ‘one of the most likely’ signings to happen at Newcastle in the summer, and now Football Insider have added fuel to fire by revealing that Howe has sent his scouts to watch Kelly in action recently.

They were present during te last outing v Huddersfield Town and they are set send scouts to all of Kelly’s matches between now and the end of the season.

It’s suggested that Newcastle are readying a bid in the region of £12million for Kelly.

A done deal?

With so many stories and fresh angles being taken on this story, it seems like an inevitable summer transfer.

Football Insider’s report goes on to say that Newcastle were intending on placing a bid for Kelly this summer whether the Cherries secure promotion or not, so Scott Parker will definitely have some work to do in the summer transfer window.

His side currently sit in 2nd place of the table and so it seems like Premier League football is on the horizon for them. But they’ve been inconsistent at times this season and could yet slip up, and all the noise surrounding Kelly won’t do the team any favours.

It’ll certainly be tough replacing Kelly. He’s a fine player and £12million seems like a very good deal for Newcastle, so the Cherries might yet command a bit more if they’re to part ways with their skipper.