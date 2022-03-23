Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper can be proud of what he has achieved at the City Ground this season, regardless of whether or not they achieve an unlikely promotion or not.

As it stands, Nottingham Forest are only three points away from the play-off spots and have games in hand on the teams above them, standing them in good stead for a top-six finish.

The battle for promotion is well and truly on, but Cooper and co will have one eye on the summer window.

Here, we take a look at every Nottingham Forest transfer rumour ahead of this summer…

Outgoings

Having enjoyed such a strong season, there has been plenty of speculation regarding potential departures. Brennan Johnson continues to attract interest from elsewhere, with the likes of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Brentford and West Ham linked.

Joe Worrall is another said to be on the radar of Premier League clubs. Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham and Everton are all said to have watched the centre-back against Liverpool in the FA Cup last week.

Three of Nottingham Forest’s loan stars have also been at the centre of some transfer speculation in recent months. Djed Spence’s stunning form is said to have alerted seven Premier League clubs, two Spanish clubs and two German teams. Manchester United loanee James Garner is rumoured to be on Leeds United and Southampton‘s radars too, while Norwich City have scouted Keinan Davis (The Sun, 27.02.22, page 61).

Incomings

Amid Davis’ strong form since joining, questions have been asked regarding a potential permanent stay at the City Ground, with the player open to a move. Another loan player linked with a permanent move is former Derby County man Max Lowe, with Forest said to be readying a permanent bid.

Linking into the aforementioned Worrall to West Ham rumours is youngster Emmanuel Longelo, with Claret and Hugh stating he could be used as part of a swap deal.

Some fellow Championship talents are also said to be of interest to Nottingham Forest. Jed Wallace is said to be a priority target, while winger Josh Bowler is also said to still be on Cooper’s radar after links first emerged in January.

League One talents Tom Hamer and Jack Rudoni have also been linked with summer moves to the City Ground, as has Mickleover Sports striker Fin Barker.