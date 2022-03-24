Bournemouth sit second in the Championship table as they aim to make their way back to the Premier League.

Last time out, the Cherries got an incredible 3-0 away win against fellow promotion chasers Huddersfield Town, putting them six points clear of Luton Town in 3rd, whilst having the advantage of two games in hand.

Scott Parker’s side are absolutely flying, and it is now just a matter of time until they are promoted back to the top flight.

It will be a big summer for the Cherries whether they go up or not.

Here, we look at every Bournemouth transfer rumour ahead of this summer…

In February, The Sun reported that the Cherries were interested in Huddersfield Town captain Lewis O’Brien. It has been well documented that the midfielder has been subject to interest from Leeds United for a long time now and Wolves are keen on him too.

Reports were saying that Bournemouth were keeping tabs on RKC Waalwijk defender Ahmed Touba in February. The left-back was also wanted by Lyon and Feyenoord and his is a name to keep an eye out for over the next couple of months.

Going back to January, Parker was very interested in Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, with the club having three bids rejected during the final few days of the transfer window.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United are set to ‘step-up’ their chase for defender Lloyd Kelly, who is understandably admired by many higher-end clubs. The 23-year-old is a key asset to Parker’s side having played in 31 games this season and would be a big miss should he move on from the club.