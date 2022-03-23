Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has outlined his pleasure at January signing from fellow League One side, Kyle Dempsey.

Dempsey arrived at Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, and the former Gillingham captain has slotted straight into Evatt’s team.

Since joining on deadline day, and has featured eight times since then, starting four times and being a used substitute in the other four.

Dempsey will be keen to make the kind of impact he has had elsewhere in the game. At 26 years old, Dempsey is an experienced player in League One, with 202 appearances for the likes of Fleetwood Town and Gillingham.

The midfielder also has experience in the League One play-offs, something Evatt will be keen to make use of in the future.

Dempsey spent three games sidelined with a groin injury, but is back available now for Evatt.

It is good timing for Evatt as he will be keen to ensure his side’s season doesn’t fizzle out as they are some way off both relegation and promotion.

Offers ‘something completely different’

Evatt has been pleased with how easy Dempsey has made the transition into the side.

Evatt told Manchester Evening News that he enjoys the fact Dempsey offers ‘something completely different’ to the other players in that area.

This will benefit Bolton next season as they look to push on from their mid-table finish and challenge for promotion at least.

‘Wants to learn’

Evatt has also been impressed by Dempsey’s desire to continue to learn and develop his game:

“He’s learning all the time, our visual learning and video learning, analysis. When I’m looking and presenting to the group, the intensity on his face and the attention to detail – he wants to learn, and he is learning.

“He’s a great character, a very, very good player and give us something completely different to what the others give us.”

Evatt appears to have signed a player who could be a crucial part of Bolton’s future promotion plans.

Up next for Bolton is an away trip to title chasing Wigan Athletic on Saturday at 12:30pm, in what could turn out to be a fantastic match.