Sheffield United find themselves in 5th place with eight games remaining in the Championship season.

After a poor start under Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades acted quickly to move on the former Watford and Fulham boss.

The appointment of Paul Heckingbottom raised some eyebrows, but he has led Sheffield United up the table and into the play-off spots. The fight for promotion is well and truly alive still, and the Blades are right at the centre of it.

But how will Sheffield United’s promotion push pan out? A handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions here…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Sheffield United possess the quality to earn a play-off finish this season, and I think they’ll do exactly that.

“Heckingbottom has shown that he can galvanise his players for the fight, and the desire and determination combined with the quality of key players like Morgan Gibbs-White will give them enough to achieve their goal this season. The next eight games will provide some stern tests though, so they can’t afford to let their guard down any time soon.”

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Sheffield United will get in the play-offs this season because Paul Heckingbottom has them well organised and very hard to beat.

“Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has been their unsung hero over recent weeks and has been quietly going about his business. His performances have helped establish themselves as serious promotion contenders.

“As for whether they will go up, the play-offs are anyone’s guess but I think they can beat anyone on their day, especially at Bramall Lane.”

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“It’s hard to predict where Sheffield United will finish this season. Some games they look like the strongest side vying for the top-six and in others, the Coventry City defeat for example, they look flawed.

“And their run-in isn’t the easiest either – Blades still have to play QPR twice, Bournemouth and Fulham on the final day – the Fulham game could be winnable if the Londoners are promoted by that point though.

“We’ll definitely see what the Blades are made of in the coming weeks. As it stands though, I’m backing them to secure a play-off place.”