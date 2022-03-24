Sheffield United are eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League, with the Blades sat in 5th place of the Championship table.

Sheffield United beat South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley last time out, keeping them in a good position as we enter the final run-in of the season.

Paul Heckingbottom has done a fantastic job since being given the full-time role in November, recouping Sheffield United’s momentum after an awful start to the season under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Whether they go up or not, it will be a big summer for the Blades as they will either be preparing for a difficult Premier League season or they will be going once again for promotion from the Championship.

Here we look at every Sheffield United transfer rumour ahead of the summer…

One of their star men in Sander Berge will no doubt be a well-wanted man this summer. But, according to The Star, the Norwegian didn’t rule out a move away from Bramall Lane, saying:

“In time, anything is possible. It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy now, then many doors open. We’ll just see when that time comes. The most important thing is just to work hard here, be part of the national team, play well and raise the level.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield United were interested in a loan deal for Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams in January, in which they didn’t get over the line, but they could well reignite their interest in the former Swansea City loanee in the summer.

The Blades have shown bags of interest in Barcelona midfielder Alex Collado since last summer, and a report came out in November 2021 that they might swoop in for their man in January. That didn’t happen, but Sheffield United may still hold an interest in Collado when his loan at Granada expires in the summer.

Lastly, Lincoln City are looking for an emergency goalkeeper to bring in, with the League One side showing interest in young Blades shot-stopper Jake Eastwood.

There’s been very little to report on the transfer front for Sheffield United, this month, in January and last summer too.

The club seem to managing some of their finances following their time in the Premier League but the summer ahead could see a bit more movement.