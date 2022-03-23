Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair limped off in their recent FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea, but was called up to the Northern Ireland national side regardless.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder confirmed that McNair’s foot had been trodden on by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, with the impact injury causing swelling.

He was subbed off early in the second-half as Boro were knocked out after a 2-0 defeat.

The defender has been an integral part of the Teessider’s back line. Since Wilder took over in November, McNair has played 90 minutes in every single league game.

He has been utilised on the left of a back-three in all but one game, being deployed in holding midfield in the other.

But with him being key to how Middlesbrough play, McNair was expected to rest his foot over the international break in order to play a part in the Championship run-in.

Boro have nine games left to play between now and the end of the season. They sit in seventh and are within touching distance of the play-offs.

Yet, Northern Ireland called up the versatile defender for their up and coming friendlies against Luxembourg on Friday night and Hungary the following Tuesday.

But having been assessed, McNair is now set to sit out the game against Luxembourg as he has not recovered enough to feature, the Irish FA have confirmed.

He will be assessed again ahead of their clash with Hungary four days later.

Middlesbrough take on Peterborough United after the international break and Wilder will be hoping to have McNair back at his disposal for the trip to the Weston Homes Stadium.