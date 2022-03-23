Sheffield United and Liverpool defender Ben Davies remains sidelined for the Blades with a calf injury.

Davies, 26, sealed a surprise move to Liverpool midway through last season. Jurgen Klopp’s defensive injuries were piling up and time was running out for him to bring someone in, with Davies eventually putting pen-to-paper on an 18-month deal.

But Davies is yet to make a single appearance for Liverpool. He was sent out on loan to Sheffield United earlier in the campaign but so far, the Englishman has racked up just 18 Championship appearances.

Giving the latest on his situation at Bramall Lane, The Star’s James Shield wrote:

“[Davies] has struggled with a number of issues, including Covid-19, since arriving on loan from Liverpool. Coaching staff told journalists recently that he is now receiving treatment for a calf muscle injury.”

Davies’ return date for Sheffield United is unknown, and so it’s unknown whether or not he’ll play for the club again and also whether or not he has a future at Anfield, with his contract there set to expire this summer.

A tough time…

Davies was at Preston North End for a number of years before leaving for Liverpool. He was their best defender and a favoured name among fans, and his move to Liverpool must have been a dream come true.

Now though, Davies may well regret joining the Premier League side. He was never likely to be in and around the first-team and a loan move always looked the best option for him.

And his time at Sheffield United hasn’t panned out as any would’ve hoped – injuries have hampered his time here and he now looks to be heading towards the free market, and what that might hold for him is anyone’s guess.

Sheffield United resume their season with a trip to Stoke City after the international break.