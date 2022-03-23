QPR currently sit 8th place in the Championship, two points away from the play-off spots with eight games remaining.

Mark Warburton’s side have been in and around the play-off picture for the vast majority of this season and even looked as though they could mount a push for automatic promotion at one point.

However, QPR’s form has faltered significantly, leaving them at risk of falling out of the play-off picture completely.

But where will QPR end this season? A handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions…

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Not in the top-six, to answer the question. With Chris Willock they might have been able to turn things around in the final games of the season but without him, I can just see this team crumbling, and perhaps even finishing outside the top 10.

“Mark Warburton may well be in the final few games of his QPR tenure after what seems to be another missed play-off push. But it’s easy to write QPR off – they still gave some quality players in their ranks, with the likes of Lyndon Dykes set to return to the side soon enough as well.

“It’s not over for the R’s, but I think they’ll definitely miss out on the top-six now.”

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Mark Warburton can be proud of the side he has built at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and a push for the play-offs shows just how far they have come under his management.

“However, I think it’ll be a step too far this season. Rangers’ form may well leave them cut adrift from the fight before season ends. Losing Chris Willock is a hammer blow too, and although there is plenty of quality in their ranks, I think a 9th place finish and another season of Championship football awaits the R’s.”

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“QPR will fall just short of the play-offs this season in my opinion.

“There is no doubt that Mark Warburton has done an impressive job with the Hoops this term but the likes of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Millwall are stronger and have a better chance of making the top six.

“The R’s pick up too many sloppy results, most notably drawing to Hull City and losing to the likes of Cardiff City and Peterborough United and that will come back to haunt them.”