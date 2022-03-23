West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is set to pull out of the England squad, reports Mike McGrath.

West Brom’s stopper is expected to drop out and be replaced by Southampton’s Fraser Forster.

Johnstone, 28, was called up for the upcoming friendlies alongside Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson.

However, he wasn’t able to train yesterday and is now poised to withdraw from Gareth Southgate’s squad, with The Telegraph reporter McGrath tweeting (see below):

Sam Johnstone set to pull out of #England squad, putting Fraser Forster a leading contender for call-up six yrs after last cap 🧢 https://t.co/UYVAuDsTxh — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) March 23, 2022

West Brom spell so far

Johnstone has been West Brom’s number one in the Championship this season and has made 33 appearances in all competitions, keeping 14 clean sheets.

He stayed with the club last summer and in the past January transfer window despite their relegation from the Premier League last term but is facing an uncertain future at the Hawthorns right now.

His contract with the Midlands club is up at the end of June and he is currently due to become a free agent.

Johnstone has been on the books of the Baggies since 2018 and has played over 150 times for them to date. He has been linked with a return to the top flight at the end of this campaign with Newcastle United linked, along with his former club Manchester United.

He has made three caps for England so far and has proven to be useful competition and back-up between the sticks for his country over recent years.

The ‘keeper went to EURO 2020 last summer and will be hoping to make the squad for the World Cup later this year.