Sunderland currently occupy 6th place in League One with seven games remaining before the end of the season.

After four seasons in League One, Sunderland will be determined to make a long-awaited return to the Championship this season, but the fight for promotion is still very much live.

Every team from 1st down to 9th is still in the scrap for promotion from League One, so the Black Cats will need to be on their A-game to achieve their goal.

But how will Sunderland fare in the fight for promotion? A handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“The pressure is on in League One, and all the play-off contenders are starting to realise just how important every point is. Everyone from 2nd to 9th is in strong form now, with Sunderland among them.

“There is so little room for error at the moment, and Sunderland have made a fair few this season. However, they are back on the right tracks under Alex Neil, so I think they’ll earn a play-off spot. What happens after that though is beyond me, as everyone knows, anything can happen in the play-offs.”

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Sunderland have a lot of pressure to get out of League One this season and their fans will be dreading another year of football at that level.

“I can see them reaching the top six as they have a lot of quality in attacking areas with players like Ross Stewart, Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts. However, the play-offs are a lottery and they’d have to get past one of Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in them.”

Andy McCormac

“Sunderland have been inconsistent this season. At their best, they can beat anyone in League One, but this hasn’t happened enough for their fan base who yearn for the club to be back playing at a higher level.

“The Black Cats still have to play promotion rivals Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United. The League One play-off race is going to the wire, and my prediction is that Sunderland’s inconsistency will lead to a 7th place finish.”