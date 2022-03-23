Fulham are sitting comfortably at the top of the table of the Championship, scoring goals freely and looking set to return to the Premier League.

Marco Silva has certainly enjoyed his first season at Craven Cottage but keeping them in the Premier League will be a completely different task.

It is something several managers before him have failed to do as they have bounced between the Premier League and Championship in recent memory.

With promotion almost secured, Silva has seemingly turned his attention to next season’s new recruits, and there are some big names lined up.

Here we look at every Fulham transfer rumour ahead of the summer transfer window…

Ins…

Reports suggest that Fulham are looking at Sheffield United loanee Morgan Gibbs-White. The attacking midfielder is on-loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they are yet to decide on the future of their young star. A number of clubs are also eyeing up a move for him.

Football Insider reported that Fulham, along with Burnley, are looking at Santa Clara full-back Rafael Ramos. Ramos is rated highly in Silva’s home nation, and he is in the final year of his contract, the player would be open to a move to the Premier League.

Fulham are looking at a potential double swoop from Liverpool this summer, with current loanee Neco Williams and Joe Gomez on their target list. Williams has impressed at Fulham and both sides are keen on extending the deal, whether this be on loan or permanent. Liverpool are asking for around £12million for Williams and £23million for Gomez.

Another centre-back they are rumoured to be looking at is another big name, AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli. He has been at the Italian club for seven years, but it looks like he is on his way out of the club as his contract expires this summer.

Outs…

One big story this summer will be surrounding the future of Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho. The youngster has been impressive this season and almost joined Liverpool in January but a deal never materialised. Reports now suggest that Manchester United have joined the race for him, along with AC Milan.

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa has been on loan to Napoli this season and the Italian club would like to keep him there. Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has said that his club will try to get him for a discount price because of his injury problems.

West Ham are reported to have put Tosin Adarabioyo on their watchlist this summer, as they look to bolster their defensive options. The 24-year-old has been impressive this season and Moyes is ‘likely’ to make a move for him this summer.

Finally, Bolton Wanderers have said it is ‘out of our hands’ over a potential move for Marlon Fossey. The defender joined on loan in January and has made a real impact, unfortunately his season has been cut short due to injury. Manager Ian Evatt is confident they will be able to sign him again in the summer.

It looks to be a big summer for Fulham—they face fellow Londoners and promotion chasers, QPR after the international break.