Sunderland could may well be in for another season in League One for the next campaign with them currently sitting in 6th place.

A disappointing 0-0 draw to Lincoln City was the result last time out for the Black Cats, as they missed the chance to go level on points with 5th place Oxford United.

Alex Neil and the Sunderland squad are under pressure with the high expectations that are set at the start of the season, and if they don’t get promoted, a big summer will be needed.

Here we look at every Sunderland transfer rumour ahead of the summer…

Striker Ross Stewart received his first Scotland call-up this week. The 25-year-old has netted 22 league goals this season and is understandably a wanted man this summer. In the light of recent interest though, Sunderland are set to offer Stewart a new contract, with his current one running out in 2023.

Another wanted player from Sunderland is Will Grigg, who is currently on loan at Rotherham United. The 30-year-old is out for the rest of the season and the Millers want to sign the striker permanently in the summer on a free transfer.

During January, young midfielder Dan Neil attracted interest from Premier League Burnley but didn’t end up departing the club. The 20-year-old has scored three and assisted seven this season.

Elsewhere, the Black Cats are showing interest in Guiseley striker Josh Stones, 18. Crystal Palace are also a side said to be interested after the youngster put in a star performance against them for the Youth team.

Another striker who Sunderland were showing interest in during January is Peterborough United man Johnson Clarke-Harris, but didn’t end up signing him due to a price tag of £6million.