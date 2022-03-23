Swansea City attacker Jamie Paterson was the subject of transfer interest from the likes of QPR back in January.

Paterson signed a one-year deal with Swansea City last summer. He quickly impressed, and quickly started to attract the attention of several Championship clubs including the likes of QPR and West Brom too.

His deal was set to expire at the end of this season. Swansea though triggered a one-year extension to his deal and soon after, Paterson said he was in the right frame of mind to play for the club.

It led to a six-game exile for the Englishman through January. Since however, he’s returned to the side, having scored one in his last nine for Russell Martin’s side.

And having his say on Paterson’s summer ahead, WalesOnline reporter Tom Coleman wrote:

“His contract terms could well be the subject of discussion again in the summer, but there’s little appetite for him to leave.”

Swansea rejected multiple QPR bids for Paterson in the final days of the January transfer window.

Missed opportunities?

Swansea triggering a one-year option to Paterson’s deal seemingly frustrated the player. He was in fine form and may well have been eyeing up a move to a club higher up in the table when his previous Swansea contract was set to expire this summer.

But he’s now contract until the summer of 2023 and his recent form may not be the form that the likes of QPR want to see should they still have an interest ahead of this summer.

Like Coleman says, there’s little appetite for Paterson to leave the club now. Martin will no doubt make a number of signings this summer as to continue his rebuild in Wales, and Paterson could yet become an eve bigger part of that.

Swansea resume their season with a clash v Cardiff City after the international break.