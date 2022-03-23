Blackburn Rovers sit in 6th place in the Championship as it stands, with seven games remaining until the end of the season.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been in the play-offs for much of the season, but with their form faltering, are at risk of dropping out of the top-six.

Blackburn Rovers have a two-point advantage on 7th placed Middlesbrough, but Chris Wilder’s man have two games in hand.

Now, with the end of the season on the horizon, a handful of The72’s writers have predicted how Blackburn Rovers’ season will end…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Blackburn Rovers have seen previous promotion pushes fall by the wayside, and on their current form, I think heartbreak awaits Mowbray and co.

“One of the main reasons they are still in the fight for the play-offs is because the teams around them have been dropping points too. But it is now crunch time, and Rovers just don’t look like they have the fight in them to get the job done at the moment.

“After sitting in the upper echelons of the league for so long, I think Blackburn Rovers will finish in 7th.”

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“I can see Blackburn Rovers slipping out of the play-offs which would be a massive shame for them after such an impressive season.

“They just lack that cutting edge in front of goal and are so reliant on Ben Brereton Diaz. Their loss away at struggling Reading last time out was damaging one and they have now won just twice in 11 games, which really isn’t promotion form and teams below them are winning matches now.”

Eden Hannigan

“Blackburn are a tricky team to predict, after starting the season so well they have faltered, only winning twice since February.

“A large part of this is due to losing the remarkable Ben Brereton Diaz through injury, and despite having some fantastic young players in their squad, they have looked a shadow of the team that was pushing Bournemouth and Fulham early on.

“The tricky part of this is Brereton Diaz is scheduled to return after the international break, giving him seven games to return to the form and give Blackburn that final push over the line. If he can regain that form, then Rovers will most likely make it, but if not then I can see them just missing out. Momentum is important in the push for the play-offs and I’m not sure whether Rovers will have enough to fend off their rivals.

“I’ll put them 7th, but only just missing out.”