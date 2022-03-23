Ryan Nyambe will not be signing a new deal with Blackburn Rovers ahead of his contract expiry in the summer, The72 can confirm.

Nyambe, 24, is a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy. But after six years and almost 200 appearances for the first-team, it looks like the right-back will be leaving.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray suggested last month that Nyambe was set to quit Rovers when his contract expires at the end of this season, saying that it ‘doesn’t look like’ the Namibian international would renew his stay.

And now, a source has confirmed to The72 that Nyambe is set to leave.

The72 revealed exclusively back in January that Blackburn Rovers were considering selling Nyambe before the end of that month’s transfer window, with both Leeds United and Southampton interested in the defender.

But Nyambe will become a free agent in the summer and Rovers won’t be entitled to any compensation given his age – the news is something that Blackburn fans may have been expecting for some time.

What next for Nyambe?

Nyambe is currently nursing a knee ligament injury. He was initially expected to be ruled out for up to eight weeks and so he may well have played his last game in a Rovers shirt, having last played in the 1-0 win over QPR last month.

Expect a number of clubs to be put on red alert once Nyambe becomes a free agent – he’s had his critics during his time at Ewood Park but this season in particular, he’s proved himself to be a quality Championship defender.