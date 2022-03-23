Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien says on their day they are the “best team” in the league.

Ipswich Town sit in 9th place of the League One table and are six points adrift of the play-offs.

The Tractor Boys have been inconsistent all season and had a poor start which saw Kieran McKenna come in for Paul Cook.

The 35-year-old has brought back the feel good factor in the side since joining and his side still have an outside chance of reaching the top six.

Donacien has had his say on the club’s situation as they approach the final run-in, as per the East Anglian Daily Times:

“We feel like we’ve been the stronger team in pretty much every game we’ve played under the boss. Apart from patches in games, we’ve not really given up much and we’ve shown a lot of what we can do as well.

“We need three teams to slip up, and we need to capitalise and punish teams – especially when we play them like on Saturday against Plymouth.

“It’s really just about focusing on us. If we play as well as we can, then I’m sure we’ll come away with the three points. I feel like, on our day, we’re the best team in the league and we’re capable of taking on anyone in the league.”

Can they do it?

It will be incredibly difficult for Ipswich Town to make the play-offs, especially with other teams around them on as good for as them.

Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United are arguably the four clubs who Town are battling with, and neither of them look like slipping up any time soon with them dominating games all around.

As Donacien said, they have to rely on other clubs at this moment in time, while McKenna’s side will have to do their best to pile the pressure upon the clubs above them.

Next up for Ipswich Town is a tough home tie against 4th-placed Plymouth Argyle, who are on a six game streak of wins at this moment in time.