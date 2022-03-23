Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aidan Dowling has joined City of Liverpool on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Blackburn Rovers have let the youngster head out the exit door again to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Dowling, 19, has linked with the Division One West Northern Premier League outfit until Saturday 23rd April.

The ‘keeper will be looking to get plenty of game time over the next four weeks to help boost his development.

Blackburn Rovers academy graduate

Dowling has been on the books at Blackburn Rovers for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Lancashire side.

He has progressed up through their ranks and has played for both the U18s and U23s over recent times.

The Championship promotion hopefuls loaned him out for the first time to National League side FC Halifax Town in August last year and he was used as a back-up by the Yorkshire club before heading back to his parent club a month later.

Dowling was then shipped out to Lancaster City shortly after and spent three months with the North West outfit in the Northern Premier League before returning to Ewood Park in the January transfer window.

Marine FC then came calling but he has now switched to City of Liverpool to get some more action.

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping the teenager can carry on getting better as he looks to force his way into their senior set-up over the next few years.