Alex Smithies has been at Cardiff City since 2018 but his contract expires at the end of this campaign.

He has made 28 appearances this season, keeping five clean sheets in an underwhelming season overall for the Bluebirds.

It remains to be seen whether he will be staying beyond when his deal runs out at the end of June.

Back-up goalkeeper Dillon Phillips could easily step up to the starting spot but the Welsh side would need to bring in another option if Smithies leaves. Here are three possible signings-

Adam Davies, Sheffield United

The Wales international has been a solid back-up goalkeeper for Sheffield United since his January switch.

Davies has previously played for Barnsley and Stoke City so has plenty of experience of playing in the Championship.

The 29-year-old has made 12 appearances this season and has five clean sheets under his belt. Could he fancy being a number one somewhere else next term?

Matt Ingram, Hull City

Ingram has played a crucial role for a Hull City side who have been fighting relegation for the whole season. The 28-year-old has made 26 appearances along with eight clean sheets.

He has been a stand-out star for the Tigers and would be a shrewd addition for Cardiff City, especially on a free transfer with his current contract at the MKM Stadium up this summer.

Jack Stevens, Oxford United

The 24-year-old has become Oxford United’s first choice over the past couple of seasons and should test himself at a higher level if they fail to gain promotion.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at the Kassam Stadium and has made 68 appearances for the U’s in all competitions, keeping 21 clean sheets along the way.