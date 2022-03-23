Sunderland legend and former striker Kevin Phillips has given his thoughts on Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien.

Phillips had an extremely successful playing career where his goals helped Sunderland rise to back-to-back top seven finishes in the Premier League and earned him the European Golden Boot in 2000, remaining the only English player to win the coveted award.

Following his retirement in 2014, he took up coaching and became Nigel Pearson’s assistant at Leicester City and Paul Clement’s number two at Derby County.

In January this year he was appointed manager of South Shields. His side sit 2nd and are currently fighting for promotion in the Northern Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips spoke on the lift O’Nien’s return gave the Stadium of Light, he said:

“I was at the Fleetwood game and you could see the lift he gave to the players around him. The atmosphere changed when he came on and he obviously scored the goal as well.”

O’Nien’s attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by Wearsiders, or ‘Super Kevin Phillips’ for that matter, as he added:

“Luke is a player who has drive and the right attitude.”

Finally, it wasn’t understated just how important O’Nien’s presence in the squad is, with Phillips saying:

“He’s a massive player for Sunderland.”

From someone who adores Sunderland and is so highly respected, this sort of praise will be music to both Sunderland fans’ and O’Nien’s ears.

Just how crucial will O’Nien be over the final month?

With seven league games to go and the possibility of the play-offs, O’Nien is probably one of Sunderland’s most important players.

His versatility allows him to fill in across the pitch, in defence and midfield and his four years at Sunderland have given him experience of these situations before.

With O’Nien still finding full fitness following his shoulder injury, the best may be yet to come for the 27-year-old midfielder this campaign, who has often split opinion among Sunderland supporters.