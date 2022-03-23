Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says Harrogate Town attacker Jack Diamond is one of the “best players” in League Two.

The forward is on loan at Harrogate Town from League One side Sunderland.

Diamond, 22, played for the Sulphurites as they lost 3-0 at home to Leyton Orient last night after goals from Aaron Drinan (x2) and Ruel Sotirou.

The O’s are yet to lose since deciding to part company with former boss Kenny Jackett.

Wellens was full of praise for Diamond after the match last night and said, as per the official club YouTube channel:

“I think they’re a good team. (Jack) Diamond’s one of the best players in the league. It’s a weird day, it could have been 10-5. They’ve hit the post and the bar, we’ve hit the post twice, scored three and I think we could have had five in the first-half.”

Diamond in the rough

Diamond has made 31 league appearances so far this season and has chipped in with nine goals and six assists.

He was given the green light to leave Sunderland on loan again last summer to get more first-team experience under his belt. The Gateshead-born man is now in his third loan stint with Simon Weaver’s side and is due to return to the Stadium of Light at the end of the campaign.

The pacey winger joined the Black Cats’ academy at the age of 14 and has risen up through their youth ranks.

He was handed his senior debut by the North East club in October 2018 in the EFL Trophy and has since played 43 times, scoring twice.

Leyton Orient manager Wellens is a fan of Diamond and is pleased that his side were able to leave Yorkshire yesterday with an impressive result.

The London club are back in action this weekend against Phil Brown’s Barrow at home, whilst Harrogate Town have Scunthorpe United away.