Luton Town have been the Championship’s surprise package this season, with their impressive form of late seeing them rise up to 3rd place.

While teams such as Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and QPR have hit rough patches, Luton Town have capitalised and moved into play-off contention.

Nathan Jones’ men are four points ahead of 7th placed Middlesbrough as it stands and look set to play a big part in this season’s promotion fight.

But how will Luton Town’s promotion push pan out? A handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Few would have expected Luton Town to be sat in 3rd place with eight Championship games remaining, and at this stage of the season, anything can happen.

“There are some huge games awaiting Jones and co and the Hatters will need to be at their best if they want to stay in the play-off spots. But one thing that works in their favour is that they have absolutely nothing to fear – there was no expectation to be in this position, so they can go into the final eight games fearless and proud of what they’ve achieved.

“Come the end of the season, I think Luton Town will be sat in 5th place.”

Luke Walsh (@WalshJourno)

“Being 3rd in the league in the International break is absurd. Luton Town have absolutely no right to be this high in the league, to the extent it might be a hate crime if Nathan Jones does not win Manager of the Year.

“Considering there are only eight games left – compared to Bournemouth’s 10 – I’m fully convinced Luton Town will reach the play-offs. With Huddersfield Town to come after the break, we have it all to do. But even if we lose every game between now and the end of the season, I cannot be prouder. I say we finish 4th.”

Ollie Chesters (@olliech18)

“Luton Town are looking really strong as the season draws to a close. With players like Kal Naismith and Elijah Adebayo on brilliant form, they are certainly looking at promotion.

“However, the Hatters do have some tough games yet to play including Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Huddersfield Town – if they come on top of these games with wins though, it could be massive.

“I think Luton Town will finish a solid 4th place come the end of the season and will make it to the play-off final.”