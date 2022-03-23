QPR look as though they could be gearing up for another season in the Championship, after dropping out of the top-six.

Defeat at home to Peterborough United last time out handed QPR a fourth defeat in five.

Mark Warburton is now a man under pressure and his side face an uphill battle to return to the play-off places before the end of the season, with a clutch of teams vying for promotion this season.

Here, we look at every QPR transfer rumour ahead of this summer…

Yesterday, it was revealed by ExWHUemployee that West Ham have been ‘impressed’ by the performance of QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng this season.

The Hammers are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and Dieng could yet leave the R’s for the Hammers – West Ham have also been linked with QPR defender Rob Dickie ahead of this summer.

Elsewhere, QPR have this week been linked with Brentford youngster Nathan Young-Coombes, who is also a target of Swansea City and Bournemouth.

QPR have also been linked with Randers attacker, and former Manchester United youngster Tosin Kehinde ahead of this summer, with director of football Les Ferdinand said to have watched him play against Leicester City in a Europa League Conference tie earlier in the year.

Going back to before the Christmas period, QPR were in line to sign Albion Rovers’ Kyle Docherty – the Scottish forward was on the verge of joining after an impressive trial period before injury scuppered his move.

The R’s though are said to be keen on handing him a trial when he’s fully recovered.

Lastly, QPR were linked with Rangers’ Jack Simpson ahead of the January deadline day, before reports ruled the Londoners out of the signing.

Ahead of the summer, QPR may yet be in line for an unexpected cash injection with former player Ebere Eze having been linked with Newcastle United, and the R’s having a 20% sell-on clause in his deal.

And Ferdinand has already spoken out about the club will try and resists any transfer offers for their star players ahead of this summer.