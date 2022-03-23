Millwall sit 10th place in the Championship as it stands, leaving them four points away from the play-off spots with eight games remaining.

Gary Rowett’s side have been in strong form in recent months, picking up statement wins over the likes of Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and QPR.

While a 2-0 defeat to Stoke City has slowed their momentum heading into the international break, the play-offs remain a serious possibility.

But how will Millwall fare in the Championship run-in? A handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“The fight for a play-off spot is as tight as ever this season – anyone from 3rd to 10th is still in with a shot of the top-six, with Millwall currently occupying that 10th spot.

“If, after the international break, Millwall can get back to winning ways, they will be within touching distance of the play-off spots, and with teams around them faltering, the chance could come for the Lions to break into the top-six. However, I think they’ll finish just short this season, finishing in 8th”.

Eden Hannigan

“Millwall have kept themselves under the radar while they have built the momentum to bring them into the play-off race. Their home performances have improved massively and key players like Jed Wallace are performing well.

“While they seem to have form, they have drawn more games than any of their play-off rivals and have only won five away games all season, and this could be the main reason they miss out. For me, I think this season may be a bridge too far for the Lions, so I would put them 10th in the final league table.”

Andy McCormac

“Millwall have established a reputation as being difficult to beat.

“They are not the most prolific goal scorers in the Championship, but they don’t concede many goals either. Their robust defence should continue to help them to accumulate points during their run in. Most of Millwall’s remaining games are ones they should win.

“I’m predicting that they’ll grab a playoff place, crossing the line to finish 6th on the final day of the season.”