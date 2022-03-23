Some big names in the second tier of English football feature in today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72.

Keane Lewis-Potter, Gustavo Hamer, Josh Pask and Seny Dieng are four names that are floating about the in transfer headlines recently.

It was confirmed earlier today by Mail Online that Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are both interested in Hull City youngster Lewis-Potter. But, a deal will be hard to get done with the Tigers’ new owners wanting around £20million for their star man. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals while setting up four in the Championship this season.

Elsewhere, Coventry City defender Pask will be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season. The 24-year-old defender is currently on loan at Newport County and is not seen anywhere near Mark Robins’ plans, and has managed only 23 appearances for the club in his three years there.

Another Coventry City player is on the list, but a more integral one. Gustavo Hamer could may well leave the Sky Blues at the end of this season, with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers chasing the signature of the midfielder. In a recent CoventryLive suggested that the Dutchman could leave if the ‘price is right’.

Finally, QPR shot-stopper Seny Dieng is wanted by Premier League West Ham United. According to ExWHUemployee, the goalkeeper has impressed the hierarchy at the Irons and has been spoke about many times. Dieng is currently out injured, but, has had a fine season in QPR’s push for promotion, keeping eight clean sheets in the Championship campaign.