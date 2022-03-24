The 39-year-old Jermain Defoe has called time on a 22-year career, cutting short a second stint at Sunderland.

The news has come as a shock to Wearsiders as Defoe only recently signed a short-term deal with the Black Cats and played only seven times so far upon his return.

His experience and quality would be a huge miss on and off the field and the impact he has on Sunderland youngsters would be unrivalled.

Defoe’s departure has left Sunderland short of options up-top with just top-scorer Ross Stewart and loanee Nathan Broadhead at the club. With Broadhead having missed over 20 games this season through injury, it would be naive to suggest he can make it through the final month of the season with no problems.

This means Sunderland’s hierarchy would likely need to bring in a short-term replacement for the former Tottenham Hotspur man and here we will look at three free agent options Sunderland could explore…

Hal Robson-Kanu

The 32-year-old free agent hasn’t had a club since his 2020/21 season with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. His last stint in the EFL was in the second tier in the 2019/20 season where he scored ten goals across 39 games.

Robson-Kanu could be a good short-term option for Sunderland and would bring some experience of the higher level that Sunderland have lost since Defoe departed.

The former Wales international however has pursued off-field goals since leaving West Brom, and so he might be a closed door.

Yaya Sanogo

Much like Robson-Kanu, Sanogo has been without a club since his Championship spell with Huddersfield Town in 2020/21. He failed to score in his nine appearances but his performances in Ligue 1 prior to that showed the quality he can deliver.

It’s unknown whether the 29-year-old would like to drop to England’s third tier, but with the prospect of promotion and the chance to re-build his fitness, it could be a good fit.

Jerome Sinclair

Sinclair has played for Sunderland before on-loan in the 2018/19 season, the club’s first in League One. He scored just twice for Sunderland in 19 appearances in all competitions before his loan was cut short and he joined fellow League One outlet Oxford United.

His stats for them were more impressive as he earned seven goal contributions in 16 games.

Sinclair is only young at 25-year-old and would probably be seen as the most realistic of the three options.