Nottingham Forest ace Brennan Johnson has attracted a host of Premier League clubs throughout the season.

The Welshman has been one of the standout youngsters in the Championship this season. Under Steve Cooper, the 20-year-old has flourished, scoring 11 and assisting six in his 36 league outings so far.

After his performance v Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend, it was reported that Newcastle United were considering a summer swoop for Johnson, with the likes of West Ham an ever-present in the race for his signature.

So what has Steve Cooper previously said about Johnson’s Nottingham Forest future?

Heading into the last January transfer window, Cooper made it clear that he would not entertain any bids for Johnson, saying:

“No. I’m very clear about that situation. And the phone is off anyway!”

Brentford made several bids for Johnson through January. The Bees came in with a highest bid of £18million, which Forest rejected.

After the January transfer window slammed shut, Cooper revealed that he was never worried about he possibility of Johnson leaving, saying:

“What you see on a daily basis is a young player who is never late – a player who comes in with the right attitude and works hard in training.

“He wants to do extra and review how he can improve his game. He’s a local boy and is very proud to play for the football club.

“He comes from a lovely family and lovely home. If I’m being really honest I was never worried about him leaving because I see him every day.

“It’s a good thing he’s getting interest. It shows he’s doing something right. We’re enjoying working with him.”

What could the summer hold for Johnson?

Come the summer time, Johnson will only have a year left on his Forest deal. Reports last month revealed that the youngster had been in talks with club officials over extending his future, though nothing new on that front has since been revealed.

For Forest then, if a new contract can’t be agreed upon soon, they might be inclined to sell Johnson in the summer as to avoid a potential contract stand-off with the player.

He’s certainly someone with Premier League potential and should Forest fail to secure promotion this season then it will make their case to keep Johnson at the club a lot weaker.

Nevertheless, he’s a fine player and he’ll be crucial to his side’s fortunes in the Championship this season.