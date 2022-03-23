Jack Rodwell endured an uneventful spell with Sheffield United from January 2020 to July 2021, when he was released at the end of his contract.

Sheffield United recruited Rodwell on a free transfer six months after he was let go by Blackburn Rovers, bringing him in to bolster their options in the middle.

The 31-year-old was once tipped for a huge future in the game after joining Manchester City from Everton in 2012, but an underwhelming spell at the Etihad Stadium was followed by an eventful four-year stint with Sunderland.

Since, Rodwell has bounced around clubs and found himself at Sheffield United, playing twice before his departure last summer.

But how is Rodwell faring now?

Well, it seems things are looking up for the Southport-born midfielder after some challenging years.

Rodwell joined Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers last November and has played eight times across all competitions since then. Although spending much of his career as a defensive midfielder, the three-time England international has played mainly as an attacking midfielder.

In his eight appearances, the former Sheffield United man has scored twice and has even donned the captain’s armband on three occasions. Injury has limited his involvement somewhat and he is sidelined, but he has been training so looks to be closing in on a return.

Having already captained the A-League side, it seems as though Rodwell has become a popular figure with Western Sydney Wanderers, so he will be hoping to stay amongst the goals and continue his strong form when he returns to full fitness.