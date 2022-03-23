Daryl Dike joined West Bromwich Albion in January from Orlando City for a fee of £7million, but his first few months have been hampered by injuries.

Former West Brom manager Valerien Ismael was key to Dike joining, with the pair having previously worked together at Barnsley. Dike’s time at Barnsley was successful, scoring nine goals in 22 games and becoming a fan favourite in South Yorkshire.

Ismael was hoping the American star would have the same impact at The Hawthorns, but Dike pulled his hamstring on his dull debut against Peterborough United in January.

Unfortunately for Ismael, he was sacked at the end of January, and now it is down to Steve Bruce to try to get the American scoring.

“His energy is unbelievable”

Baggies Chief Executive, Ron Gourlay, told the Express & Star that he believes the club have a player in Dike that will be a ‘star’ for years to come.

Even without Ismael, Gourlay expects Dike to be a leading star for West Brom and with the American only 21-years-old he has plenty of years to cement himself as a West Brom goal scoring hero.

Gourlay said:

“His energy is unbelievable. He’s here every day, he works incredibly hard, he’s a joy to be around.

“His appearance back on the pitch will lift the whole team.”

Injury setbacks…

The American suffered a hamstring injury in the game against Peterborough, an injury that is notoriously difficult to recover from.

He was looking likely to return to the squad last Saturday against Bristol City but the striker felt a tweak in his leg, and it was decided not to risk the young man.

With West Brom looking unlikely to reach the play-offs, the decision may have been a sensible one by Bruce—deciding not to rush Dike back and give him the best chance of being 100% fit for next season.

On Saturday, Bruce told Birmingham Live that:

“It’s the same leg as what he injured, so we’re not going to gamble on that. We’re going to have to see how he is. It’s a real shame because he’s worked so hard to get back. But something is niggling at him, and we have to take every precaution we can.”

It may be a little while longer before West Brom fans get to see their big singing in full swing.

The Baggies currently sit in 12th place of the table and resume their Championship season with a trip to Birmingham City after the international break.