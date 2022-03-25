Cardiff City are set to lose a number of central midfielders whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack and Leandro Bacuna have all played key roles for the Bluebirds over the last couple of years, making over 600 appearances between them for City.

But Steve Morison will surely be doing everything he can to persuade Ralls to stay. The midfielder has made 305 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds and would leave a massive hole in the middle of the park if he decided to leave.

The other three midfielders appear to be more expendable compared to Ralls. Bacuna has not made a league appearance since December, Pack is now seen as a substitute and Vaulks has been playing sporadically all season.

However, with only Ryan Wintle and a handful of youngsters whose contracts don’t expire in midfield here are three free agent midfielders that Cardiff City could sign in the summer…

John Swift

Swift has been a bright spark in a weak Reading side that could possibly fall into the relegation zone before the season ends. The midfielder has made 35 appearances, scoring 11 goals and setting up 13 more. The 26-year-old would be the attacking presence that City have lacked in midfield since the days of Peter Whittingham.

He would also compliment the defensive style of football that Wintle prefers to play, allowing his team-mate to do the hard-work so he can play his natural game.

However, with his high contract demands and a number of Premier League and fellow Championship clubs sniffing around him in the January transfer window, it may be too much to ask for Cardiff City to acquire his signature.

Josh Laurent

Another stand-out performer in a poor Reading side, Laurent appears to be the more realistic choice for City to sign from The Royals in the summer. The 26-year-old has made 33 appearances in the Championship, finding the net once and assisting two himself.

The versatility of Laurent could be a key factor in a possible pursuit from The Bluebirds in the summer. He has played as a defensive and attacking midfielder as well as playing in the middle of the park. He has also been known to fill in at centre-back on occasions.

Laurent is experienced at Championship level, but at the age of just 26, City would get a good few seasons out of him.

Hiram Boateng

Boateng has been a solid performer all season for Milton Keynes Dons in their hunt for Championship football this season. With 27 appearances, three goals and three assists to his name, the 26-year-old is a physical presence that Cardiff City have been lacking for a while now. He would also be a cheaper option contract wise when compared to a lot of second division midfielders.

It would also give the former Crystal Palace man a shot at playing for a Championship side that will be aiming to rebuild and eyeing up the top half of the table.