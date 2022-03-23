Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has spoken out about his time on loan at MK Dons, stating that he likes the style of play the League One side carry out.

The Dons sit 3rd in the League One table, with just three points separating them from an automatic promotion place.

The recent upturn in form has also put them in the title race, with them four points adrift from table-toppers Rotherham United, who are a very out of form side at the moment.

It was ex-manager Russell Martin who signed Parrott on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, but the 36-year-old manager shortly departed MK for Swansea City with Liam Manning taking his place.

Parrott has netted five goals, assisting six, in League One this season, which is a vast improvement from his Ipswich Town spell the season before, where he only netted two goals in 18 games.

With them stats, it’s evident that the 20-year-old has had his part to play in the side, and here is what the striker himself had to say about the season so far:

“(The loan) has gone really well,” Parrott said.

“I started the season well and then had a bit of a dip in form but in the last couple of weeks and months it has picked back up again.

“People go on loan to improve as a player and hope it develops them in the long run. I’m just focused on working as hard as I can and I just want to keep improving.

“I’m playing a lot of games and gathering as much experience as I can and hopefully it will do me the world of good. Obviously, the team is doing really well and it’s just good to be a part of that as well.

“It was a really good decision (to join MK Dons) with the style of play. The manager coming in has been great for me as he’s stuck with me a lot of the time and it’s turning out to be a good loan – hopefully it stays that way until the end of the season.”

A great season for MK…

MK Dons are absolutely flying this season following their disappointing 13th-placed finish last season.

As well as Parrott, another big factor in why they are having this incredible campaign is the signing of Scott Twine, who has netted 14 goals and assisted 10.

The experience that Parrott would’ve gained playing for an in-form side in MK Dons this season is invaluable and he’ll be hoping to return to Spurs as a much improve player in the summer, and impress boss Antonio Conte.

Next up for MK Dons is a home tie against Shrewsbury Town after the international break, which Manning’s side will fancy themselves in.