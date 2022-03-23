Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says he “couldn’t care less” about the performance last night and it was just about getting the result.

Mansfield Town picked up a 1-0 away win against Rochdale at Spotland.

The Stags are back to winning ways after striker Jordan Bowery’s late goal.

They had lost their last two league games against Tranmere Rovers and Port Vale going into yesterday and saw their match against Stevenage postponed last weekend as well.

Clough said after the match, as per the club’s official website:

“I couldn’t care less about the performance or anything. There are 11 games to go now. Earlier in the season you look for patterns and performances and all that.

“This time of the season, you win any how any way. A clean sheet away, 1-0 and three points – that’s all that matters.”

Mansfield Town back in the race

Mansfield Town dropped out of the play-offs after their back-to-back losses and have now closed the gap on the top seven to just two points.

They also have games in hand on teams above them and have 11 matches left of the season to play.

Next up for the Nottinghamshire side is an away clash against Oldham Athletic on Saturday and John Sheridan’s side go into the game on the back of five defeats in a row.

Bowery will be pleased to have got a goal under his belt against Rochdale yesterday and gives his manager something to think about ahead of the trip to Boundary Park. The striker has scored seven goals in all competitions this term and will be keen to match his tally of 10 from the last campaign.

He provides some strong competition and depth in attacking areas and competes with the likes of Rhys Oates, Danny Johnson and Oli Hawkins for his place up top.