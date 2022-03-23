Blackburn Rovers loanee Tyler Magloire has returned to Ewood Park after suffering a dislocated shoulder, Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has confirmed.

Magloire, 23, departed Blackburn Rovers on a temporary basis in the January transfer window.

The defender linked up with League Two promotion-chasers Northampton Town in a bid to pick up more first-team game time. And, since arriving at Sixfields, Magloire has got just that, playing 10 times for the Cobblers across all competitions.

However, fears were raised when the Bradford-born defender was forced off in the 1-0 loss to Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

Now, Northampton Town boss Brady has confirmed Magloire has suffered a dislocated shoulder.

As quoted by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, Brady revealed that the loaned-in defender has now returned to Blackburn Rovers to be assessed, stating that he will likely spent time at home resting over the next week before a decision is made.

“Tyler has dislocated his shoulder and he’s gone back to Blackburn,” he stated.

“They will assess him and he will probably spend the next week at home resting and then we will decide on the course of action. I think he will probably stay up there for another week or two thereafter and we will see but shoulder dislocations can be different for different people so we will have to wait and see.