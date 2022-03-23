Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is yet to hold formal talks with the club’s hierarchy about his potential immediate retirement, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Sunderland’s January recruit is weighing up his future over this international break.

Defoe, 39, made the move back to the Stadium of Light this past winter and has made seven appearances for the Black Cats since then but has failed to find the net yet.

The Northern Echo claim he trained with Alex Neil’s side yesterday and is expected to do so for the rest of this week despite uncertainty over whether he will hang up his boots or not.

What now for Sunderland?

Sunderland’s move to re-sign Defoe a couple of months ago went down well with their fans and it would be a blow to see him end the season early.

He provides them with more competition, depth and experience at the top end of the pitch and is a popular figure.

However, if his age has caught up with him and he isn’t fit enough to last until May then there isn’t much the club can do.

Defoe has racked up 763 appearances in his lengthy career to date having previously played for the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Toronto, AFC Bournemouth and Rangers.

He spent the past few seasons with the latter and fired 32 goals in 74 games for the Glasgow giants before heading out the exit door.

Sunderland face a wait to see what Defoe decides to do with retirement a possibility.