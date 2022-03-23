Middlesbrough snapped up Sporting Lisbon and Slovenia striker Andraz Sporar in the summer on a season-long loan deal.

Middlesbrough haven’t had the best luck with strikers over the years, with no forwards hitting the 20-goal mark in a season for 32 years, since Bernie Slaven back in the 1989-90 campaign.

The likes of Patrick Bamford and Britt Assombalonga have come close to that figure but have fell short.

So with Sporar signing at the start of the season, many Boro fans were hopeful he could be their go-to for goals, something which hasn’t really come to fruition.

Sporar’s role

Manager Chris Wilder has played 3-5-2 in every game in charge of the Teesside club so far, meaning Sporar has been partnered up front in every appearance.

Throughout the campaign he has played alongside Duncan Watmore, Aaron Connolly, Duncan Watmore, and Onel Hernandez before his January switch to Birmingham City.

He is used to hold up the ball and often drops into the number 10 position to play in others.

Yet it is his goalscoring, or lack of it, which means Boro may not look to revisit a move for Sporar, especially on a permanent basis.

Could a deal be done?

There were reports that it would be mandatory to sign the Slovenian permanently if he scored 15 goals or if Middlesbrough got promoted.

Yet, it seems the latter is the most probable with Boro in seventh position in the table and two points outside the play-offs, as Sporar’s tally sits at eight goals from 28 games.

The figure would be €8.5 million, the equivalent to just over £7 million.

Should a deal be done?

The 28-year-old has scored important goals for Wilder’s side this season and has helped them to where they are in the table.

He has scored the winner in big games, but he is isn’t the answer to Middlesbrough’s goalscoring woes.

They shouldn’t go all out to secure a permanent deal this summer, unless the clauses of promotion or 15 goals mean their hands are tied.