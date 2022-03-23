Sheffield Wednesday are yet to make a decision on whether to sign Aberdeen’s Jack MacIver, as reported by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have been taking a look at the youngster on trial over recent weeks.

MacIver, 18, has had some run outs for their U23s side.

The Owls haven’t decided whether to make a permanent move for him and he remains an option to them.

More on MacIver

Sheffield Wednesday invited the teenager to train earlier this month after he spent time on loan in the Highland League with Huntly earlier this season to get some experience under his belt.

He has risen up through the academy at Aberdeen but had found his pathway into their first-team blocked by their abundance of options in his position.

Football Scotland reported earlier this month that the Scottish Premiership side will not be offering him a contract extension this summer, with his current deal up at the end of June.

Therefore, he will be moving on from Jim Goodwin’s side at the end of this season on a free transfer and his current side will not be due any compensation fee.

Sheffield Wednesday’s development squad is set to undergo a transition period this summer as the club keep one eye on the future and they have a decision to make on whether to add MacIver into their ranks.

Football Scotland also claimed in their report earlier this month that other English clubs were interested too so the Owls may need to act fast.