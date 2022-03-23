Preston North End youngster Teddy Mfuni has joined Witton Albion on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Preston North End have let the defender head out the exit door to get some experience under his belt.

Mfuni, 17, has made the move to non-league on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

He made his debut for his new club last night against Stafford Rangers and but couldn’t prevent them from losing 1-0.

Preston North End academy graduate

Mfuni has been on the books at Preston North End since U14s level and has risen up through the academy of the Lancashire side.

He is currently in his second year of a scholarship contract and will have his sights set on a professional deal in the near future.

The Wigan-born teenager has been a key player for the Lilywhites’ youth team in the EFL Youth Alliance league and will now be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt in the Northern Premier League to boost his development.

Preston North End have a few players out on loan at the moment such as Jacob Holland-Wilkinson (Bamber Bridge), Jack Baxter (Radcliffe), Lewis Coultson (Warrington Town) and Jamie Thomas (FC Halifax Town) as they look to expose their youngsters to senior football.

Ryan Lowe’s side are currently sat in 14th place in the Championship and their chances of making the play-offs this term are fading away.

They are back in action after the international break away at Derby County.