Fulham recruited Liverpool youngster Neco Williams on loan in January, and the Welshman has been a big hit since.

So much so that speculation over a summer reunion has begun to circulate. Fulham are reportedly interested in bringing Williams back either on loan or permanently, and the player is also said to be keen.

But what if the Cottagers are unable to bring Williams back? We take a look at three free agent options the club should consider if their chase fails…

Jonjoe Kenny

25-year-old Kenny sees his deal expire with Everton at the end of this season, but he has been a pretty consistent starter since Frank Lampard’s arrival at Goodison Park.

Across all competitions, the Merseyside-born full-back has played 63 times for the Toffees, with 15 of those appearances coming this season. Able to feature as either a full-back or a wing-back, Kenny has experience of playing in the Premier League, the Scottish Premiership and Germany’s Bundesliga, so could be a shrewd acquisition.

Ryan Fredericks

Fulham fans are already familiar with Fredericks. The 29-year-old spent three years at Craven Cottage from 2015 to 2018 and played 114 times before joining West Ham United at the end of his contract.

A departure looks likely given the lack of game time he has been given this season, and Fulham fans will have fond memories of his surging runs up and down the right-hand side.

Aurelio Buta

A more left-field option would be Portuguese ace Buta, who currently plays in Belgium with Jupiler Pro League side Royal Antwerp.

Buta, 25, started out his career in the Benfica youth academy before heading to Antwerp on an initial loan deal that was made permanent in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has played 127 times for the Belgian outfit, chipping in with an impressive 21 assists in the process. He has played European football with Antwerp, but this summer could present him with the chance to test himself at a higher domestic level.