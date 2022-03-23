Sean Wilson has returned to Liverpool following his trial at Sunderland, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland have been taking a look at the defender but he has now returned to Anfield.

Wilson, 19, was given a couple of outings for the Black Cats’ U23s side.

However, it appears that a permanent move to the Stadium of Light is off the cards now.

Academy graduate

Wilson has risen up through the academy at Liverpool after joining the club at the age of seven from Greenleas FC in Wallasey.

The Wirral-born man has been a regular for the Reds at various youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first professional contract in February 2021.

He has made a couple of Papa John’s Trophy appearances for the Merseyside giants this season and can play at right-back, left-back or centre-back if needed.

Liverpool are yet to loan him out from Anfield and have a decision to make on his long-term future at the club.

His chances of breaking into their first-team in the future are slim due to the abundance of top class options they have in their squad.

Sunderland have been looking at a few players such as Chester-Le-Street attacker Michael Spellman and Stockport County defender Scott Holding as they keep one eye on the future.

Alex Neil’s side are eyeing promotion to the Championship right now and are sat in 6th place in the League One table, a single point ahead of 7th place Sheffield Wednesday.