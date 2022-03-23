Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers future is seemingly up in the air, with the 58-year-old being mentioned alongside Championship rivals Stoke City and West Brom.

Reports emerged last weekend suggesting that Mowbray was on a list of potential appointments for Stoke City should they part ways with Michael O’Neill in the summer.

Mowbray is out of contract in the summer, and The Sun’s Alan Nixon hyped up his potential move to the bet365 Stadium, saying that he’s ‘their type of boss’:

Free agent in the summer. May be looking for work. Their type of boss. https://t.co/xBWabt9cFA — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 20, 2022

Soon after, West Brom were said to be reevaluating Steve Bruce’s tenure ahead of the summer, and The Athletic’s Steve Madeley suggested that former Baggies boss Mowbray could well be a viable option for the club this summer:

You’d like to think Albion would have an eye on any experienced manager who might be available. Obviously they might well go with Bruce again, depending on how the season ends, but you should always have an eye on alternatives just in case. #WBA https://t.co/ATdGwRerms — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) March 21, 2022

Mowbray was said to be in contract talks with Blackburn Rovers at the back end of last year, though nothing new has been reported about his future.

So what’s the latest on Tony Mowbray’s future?

Mowbray is yet to address rumours linking him away from Ewood Park. He’s instead focusing on Blackburn’s promotion battle – they sit in 6th place of the table after a poor run of form, which has many Rovers fans wanting Mowbray out come the summer time.

Meanwhile, rumours suggesting that O’Neill is on the verge of being sacked have quietened down after his side’s win away at Millwall last time out.

The same can be said for Bruce who’s side have gone four games unbeaten, with both him and O’Neill seemingly buying themselves some more time ahead of the summer transfer window.

So what the summer ahead might hold for Blackburn, Stoke and West Brom remains to be seen. We could yet see something of a managerial merry-go-round, with managers swapping seats in the league ahead of the 2022/23 season.