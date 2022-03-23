Blackburn Rovers youngster Joe Nolan has re-joined Curzon Ashton, as announced by their official club website.

Blackburn Rovers have let the midfielder head back to the non-league side.

Nolan, 19, spent time with the National League North outfit earlier this season and was a hit before heading back to his parent club.

He has now returned to get some more first-team football under his belt.

Blackburn Rovers story so far

Blackburn Rovers snapped him up on a free transfer in January 2021 to boost their youth ranks and he has since been a regular for the Championship side at U23 level.

Nolan has made 13 appearances in Premier League 2 this term for the development squad before he was given the green light to join Curzon Ashton in December.

He went on to play seven times for the North West outfit before his previous loan arrangement expired and he went back to Ewood Park.

The teenager rose up through the academy at Preston North End and was a regular for the Lilywhites at various youth levels before he was released in the summer of 2020.

He subsequently dropped down to play for Runcorn Linnets before earning a move back up the football pyramid to Blackburn Rovers after impressing the Lancashire outfit on trial. Nolan’s brother, James, plays for Manchester United.

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League and are sat in 6th place in the league table, two points inside the top six with seven matches left of the season to play.