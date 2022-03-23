Nottingham Forest have a host of young stars in their first-team right now, many of whom have proved their mettle out on loan before returning to play a senior role at the City Ground.

Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates all spent time out on loan before coming into the first-team fold. It gave them the platform to show their capabilities and continue their development elsewhere, and all three are now key senior players.

Ahead of the summer, Nottingham Forest should look to follow this formula with young playmaker Ateef Konate.

Konate’s form in the U23s

The Frenchman has already been in and around the senior side, making two appearances in the EFL Cup earlier this season and his Championship debut against Barnsley in January. However, the U23s is where he has found most of his action.

In 18 Premier League 2 games this season, the playmaker has scored five goals and laid on five assists, including three goals in his last three games.

He possesses the ability to drive forward from midfield and has helped Andy Reid’s side tick, providing that he is deserving of a senior chance.

What has Konate said?

In a recent interview with Foot Mercato, Konate stated that he has been discussing his future with Nottingham Forest.

There is no mention of what the plans for the 20-year-old’s future are, but with his contract said to be expiring at the end of next season, the 2022/23 campaign could be a big one for Konate. He have to prove that he’s deserving of a long-term deal, and if he does so, he may very well end up alerting clubs to his situation.

Loans have worked so well for Forest before, with the earlier mentioned Johnson the perfect example, so they could really benefit from sending Konate out to another club, giving him the platform to showcase his abilities and further his development.