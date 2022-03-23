Coventry City defender Josh Pask “will be leaving” the Championship club at the end of the season, reporter Andy Turner has said.

Pask, 24, has been with Coventry City since the summer of 2019 when he joined the club following his departure from Premier League side West Ham United.

However, since linking up with the Sky Blues, the defender has struggled for consistent game time. Overall, he has featured 23 times for the club and is currently on loan with League Two side Newport County.

Now, Coventry Live reporter Turner has provided an update on Pask’s transfer fate heading into the summer.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Turner stated that the London-born defender “will be leaving” when his contract expires at the end of the season. Pask does not feature in Coventry City boss Mark Robins’ plans for the future and, as a result, he will be allowed to leave for nothing.

What now for Pask?

With Coventry City set to let him go, Pask will now be determined to make the most of his loan spell with Newport County.

His time at Rodney Parade can almost be looked at as an audition to show he’s deserving of a deal elsewhere next season.

However, he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, so he will be determined to make his way back to full fitness sooner rather than later. Prior to picking up the blow, Pask had played in seven out of eight League Two games after his arrival, helping keep three clean sheets and providing one assist.